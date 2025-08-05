Reps Decry Non-Compliance With Federal Character Act In MDAs

The House of Representatives Committee on Federal Character has expressed concern over the non-compliance of some Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) with the Federal Character Commission (FCC) Act.

Chairman of the Committee, Ahmed Wase, made the remarks during an interactive session with the management of the Federal Character Commission in Abuja.

Wase emphasized that Section 14(3) of the Constitution and the Third Schedule clearly assign the responsibility of enforcing the federal character principle to the FCC. He noted that no Act of Parliament establishing an agency can override the Constitution, which remains the supreme law of the land.

“You are a creation of the Constitution, not just an Act of Parliament. No agency can usurp your mandate under the guise of referencing its own establishment law. We’ve seen letters from some agencies making such claims, and we won’t tolerate it,” Wase stated.

He said several MDAs had undermined the FCC’s oversight function, stressing that such actions were unconstitutional and against the collective interest of the nation.

The committee also summoned the Minister of Education over alleged lopsided appointments in newly established institutions, where principal officers were reportedly drawn from the same region in violation of federal character principles. Wase hinted at the possibility of swapping some appointments to correct the imbalance.

He also criticized MDAs conducting recruitment exercises without a nominal roll, saying such practices violate the constitutional requirement for equitable representation.

In his remarks, Acting Chairman of the FCC, Hon. Kayode Oladele, called for a stronger partnership with the National Assembly to enable the Commission to fulfill its mandate of promoting equity, fairness, and inclusiveness in public service appointments and the distribution of socio-economic opportunities.

Oladele highlighted severe funding constraints hindering the Commission’s ability to monitor over 700 MDAs and maintain operational offices across the 36 states and the FCT. He urged the legislature to support increased budgetary allocations and push for reforms that would strengthen the Commission’s enforcement powers.

He revealed that some government agencies and state governments have been uncooperative, claiming they fall outside the Commission’s purview. Oladele stressed the need for greater autonomy and legal backing to enable the FCC to enforce compliance through digital monitoring, recruitment audits, and civil rights protections.

“The Federal Character Commission was established with a constitutional mandate to promote unity, equity, and fairness. We are not acting alone but as co-guardians of national cohesion,” he said.

Oladele emphasized that legislative collaboration is essential for three key reasons: ensuring compliance, promoting transparency and accountability, and reducing national tensions rooted in perceptions of marginalization.

“When our institutions speak with one voice, conduct joint inspections, and coordinate on compliance, we send a strong message that no agency is above the law,” he added.

He further noted that effective implementation of the federal character principle can address regional grievances and reduce agitations by ensuring every part of Nigeria feels fairly represented.

“Inadequate funding remains a major constraint. It limits our ability to monitor MDAs, build digital tools, and conduct nationwide recruitment audits,” Oladele said, appealing for urgent legislative intervention to reposition the Commission for optimal performance.