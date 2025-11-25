The House of Representatives Committee on South-South Development Commission (SSDC) has raised alarm over Nigeria’s failure to implement Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) funds, warning that the Niger Delta has been denied an estimated ₦1.27 trillion to ₦1.65 trillion meant for cleaning up polluted environments and decommissioning obsolete oil facilities since 2021.

Hon. Julius Pondi, Chairman of the committee, disclosed this on Tuesday during an interactive session at the National Assembly.

The session examined the continued non-implementation of the Abandonment and Decommissioning Fund and the Environmental Remediation Fund, both mandated under the PIA.

“According to data presented to the committee, the Abandonment and Decommissioning Fund should have accrued between ₦850 billion and ₦1.1 trillion, while the Environmental Remediation Fund should have accrued ₦420 billion to ₦550 billion if operationalized as required since 2021,” Pondi said.

He described the delay as a serious breach of environmental justice and a threat to sustainable development in the Niger Delta, noting that the funds were intended to hold oil and gas companies accountable for decommissioning outdated infrastructure and rehabilitating degraded ecosystems.

“These funds were created to prevent the shifting of environmental liabilities to local communities. Yet, four years after the enactment of the PIA, they remain dormant, leaving farmlands polluted, rivers contaminated, fisheries depleted, and communities exposed to health hazards,” Pondi added.

He also criticised the lack of clarity and operational progress from regulators, particularly the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), calling it a demonstration of institutional incapacity.

“The repeated failure to provide transparency on these funds has prompted discussions on establishing a new dedicated agency to ensure effective and accountable administration, should existing bodies continue to fall short,” he said.

The session included representatives from NUPRC, NMDPRA, the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), SSDC, and the supervising Ministries of Petroleum and Environment, aimed at forging a coordinated framework for activating the funds.

Pondi reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to oversight, insisting that the federal government must ensure legislative instruments translate into tangible outcomes for host communities.

“The National Assembly cannot continue to look away while environmental liabilities multiply and communities suffer,” he concluded.