Reps Declare Ideato North, South Erosion Disaster Zone

The House of Representatives has declared Ideato North and South Federal Constituency of Imo State an erosion and road disaster zone.

This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Ikenga Ugochinyere, who represents the constituency, calling for urgent intervention by the Federal Government and relevant agencies to save the area from total collapse.

Ugochinyere cited Section 14 (2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which states that the primary purpose of government is to ensure the security and welfare of the people.

He informed the House that 32 communities in his constituency are currently facing severe erosion and road infrastructure collapse, which threatens lives and impedes access to essential services such as healthcare, education, trade, and transportation.

The lawmaker expressed shock at the worsening gully erosion, which has destroyed homes and farmlands and led to the complete collapse of some roads. He warned that if urgent action is not taken, more lives and properties will be lost.

While commending the Federal Government’s previous intervention at the Umuchima gully erosion site—now reportedly managed by the Imo State Government—Ugochinyere urged for broader, immediate action.

In adopting the motion, the House urged the Federal Government to officially declare the constituency a disaster zone and to initiate urgent measures to halt further damage.

It also called on the Federal Ministries of Works and Environment, the Ecological Fund Office, the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and the South East Development Commission (SEDC) to embark on immediate intervention, including rehabilitation, reconstruction, and other remedial works in the affected communities.

Additionally, the House urged the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials to displaced residents.

The motion further mandated the House Committees on Works; Emergency and Disaster Preparedness; Environment and Ecological Fund; South-East Development Commission (SEDC); and NDDC to ensure compliance and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.