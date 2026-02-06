Reps C’ttee Visits NTDA, Pledges Stronger Legislative Backing For Tourism Sector

The Chairman, House Committee on Delegated Legislation, Richard Olufemi Bamisile, has reaffirmed the National Assembly’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s tourism sector through effective legislation and strategic oversight during a familiarisation visit to the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA).

Speaking during the visit, Bamisile described the engagement as timely and significant, noting that the Committee is mandated to oversee statutory instruments, regulations, guidelines and orders issued by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure they align with the intent of primary laws, promote good governance and do not impose undue burdens on citizens.

He said the committee serves as a critical bridge between legislative intent and executive implementation, stressing that the visit was not a fault-finding exercise, but one aimed at foundation-building, partnership and mutual understanding.

Bamisile said: “Tourism is not merely about leisure; it is a powerful catalyst for economic growth, job creation, social cohesion and international diplomacy. It tells our story, shapes our image and unlocks opportunities in every corner of our nation.”