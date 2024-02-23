Reps C’ttee To Work With NARTO, PETROAN For PMS, AGO Availability, Affordability

The House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), has pledged to work with the leadership of the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigerian (PETROAN), to guarantee the availability of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and AGO at affordability rate.

The committee also vowed to go after people behind the racketeering and other sharp practices of the product.

Chairman of the committee, Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere (PDP-Imo), who gave the warning at a meeting with PETROAN in Abuja on Friday, noted that the ugly development had hindered progress in the nation’s petroleum sector.

He called on the Federal Government to encourage local petrolatum product refiners, saying doing so would help increase the availability and affordability of petroleum products in the country.

The committee, the lawmaker said, will encourage local refiners with licences to create more jobs and reduce pressure on the nation’s foreign exchange.

He called for the reactivation of the nation’s 23 oil deports and pipelines to ease the transportation of petroleum products across the country.

Ugochinyere who presented the resolutions after the meeting, said the committee also agreed to monitor closely the ongoing repair of the nation’s refineries.

According to him, the meeting “also agreed to look into the status of the over 23 NNPC deport and the national pipeline network and their status to ensure all of them are working.”

He added, “The meeting resolved to commend the leadership of NARTO and PETROAN for calling off the strike which has given room for resumed distribution of petroleum products and also commended the National Security Adviser, the Minister of Petroleum and the NNPC for their roles in the mediation to ensure that NARTO return to the road.

“The committee agreed with NARTO and PETROAN to find sustainable solutions to the present challenges facing the petroleum distribution and petrol outlet owners to avert any other strike or obstruction of the supply of the retail chain.

“The committee agreed with NARTO and PETROAN for an all-inclusive meeting with the leadership of the National Assembly, regulators and other key stakeholders, including security agencies to tackle issues of multiple charges, sharp practices and rising cost of transportation to help achieve sustainable and affordable product distribution and pricing system.

“The committee also agreed to encourage local refiners with licences to increase refining and affordable products which will help to create more jobs and reduce pressure on our foreign exchange.

“The committee also agreed to monitor closely the ongoing repair of our national refineries.”

The committee agreed with NARTO and PETROAN to investigate the issue of retail owners who pay for petroleum products but can’t get them due to the activities of middlemen who sell to real petrol outlet owners at exorbitant prices.

“We also agreed to a stakeholder recommendation from NARTO and PETROAN and others to help in tackling some of the immediate and long-term need in the industry to help ensure stability.

“We also agreed to look into the status of the over 23 NNPC deport and the national pipeline network and their status to ensure that all of them are working.”

According to him, “If this deport and pipeline system is working, there will be no need to have pressure on our roads, with issues of moving these products from the deports to the respective retail outlets. ”

“We are going to look into this situation and find out also why the concession and the contract that has been given for some of these pipelines have not been completed to ease the movement of petroleum products,” he hinted.

Ugochinyere said the committee also agreed to a legislative action to look into how to reduce the freight cost by ensuring the dredging of the seaport that can open vessel landing corridors in other sectors apart from Lagos, Warri, Port-Harcourt, Calabar and so forth so that the prices of product movement can reduce.