Reps C’ttee To Foster National Unity, Accurate Information Dissemination

The House of Representatives Committee on Information has assured that it will work towards fostering national identity and accurate dissemination of information in the country.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Olusola Steve Fatoba gave the assurance while inaugurating the committee on Thursday.

He said, “Our committee holds a critical role in shaping the ethical and moral foundation of our nation, fostering a sense of national identity, and ensuring the dissemination of accurate and meaningful information.

In a time when the world is experiencing rapid change and transformation, our responsibilities have never been more important”.

He said that the agency will have an interactive session with the minister of Information and heads of the media organizations under the agency.

“We need to equip ourselves very well with information about the agencies before we go on oversight visits. We all know, the Jurisdiction of our committee covers: Oversight of the ministry responsible for Information and its parastatals save those assigned to other committees; Oversight of the print and electronic media owned by the government public relations, public enlightenment and information services; Oversight of the National Orientation Agency (NOA);

“Promotion of discipline, integrity, dignity of labour, social justice, religious tolerance, self-reliance and patriotism; The civic duties of every Nigerian; Oversight of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Oversight of the National Press Council. Oversight of the Nigerian Television College, Jos; Oversight of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA); Oversight of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN); Oversight of the Federal Radio Nigeria (FRCN); Oversight of the Films and Video Censors Board; Oversight of all parastatals under the Ministry of Information and National Orientation; Regulation of importation of obscene literature and photographs. Annual budget estimates”. He said.

The chairman said that he was confident that each of the members brings a wealth of knowledge, expertise, and dedication to the committee.

“It is through our collective wisdom and shared commitment that we will make a lasting impact on the well-being of our nation and its citizens, through legislation, policies and our oversight functions”, he said.

He urged the members to embrace the challenges as opportunities to make a tangible difference as they embark on the journey.

“We shall collaborate with diligence, open-mindedness, and a sense of unity, addressing the intricate issues surrounding information, national orientation, ethics and values.

He noted that he has complete faith in the ability to navigate these complex matters and guide Nigeria towards a brighter future.

“Together, we will work towards creating a society that is well-informed, ethically grounded, and deeply united. I look forward to working closely with each one of you, and I am confident that, through our collective efforts, we can bring about positive change for our nation. Together, we will contribute to a stronger and more prosperous future for our beloved country”, he added.

A member of the committee, Hon Timilehin Adelegbe, promised to work closely with the chairman towards the success of the committee.

Other members called for better budgetary allocation for government media agencies for enhanced performances.