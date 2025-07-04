Reps C’ttee Summons EHCON Over Environmental Infractions

The House of Representatives Committee on Environment has summoned the Environmental Council of Nigeria (EHCON) to appear before it on July 8, to answer questions on some environmental infractions and their response to it.

A statement issued by the committee’s Senior Legislative Aide to the Speaker/Head, Media, Chooks Oko, said the invitation was within the purview of the Committee’s oversight functions of the Chairman of the Committee, Mike Etaba. It further restated the resolve of the House to ensure the safety and comfort of Nigerians at all times.

He said: “For us, the smooth living of Nigerians is job one. We must ensure their safety, well-being, and comfort always. “They have been a lot of infractions in the environment sector that demand urgent explanations. We expect the council to have answers.”