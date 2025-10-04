…urges other committee to come to Borno

The House of Representatives Committee on Insurance and Actual Matters, in collaboration with the National Insurance Commission (NICOM) and Nigerian Deposit Insurance Commission (NUDC), holds a two-day retreat in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

Paying a courtesy call on Governor Babagana Zulum at the Government House, Maiduguri and the Shehu of Borno Palace in a seperate visit, the Chairman of the Committee, Hon Ahmed Jaha said, “This is a strategic retreat being organised by the House of Representatives in collaboration with the National Insurance Commission (NDIC) is meant to bring stronger collaboration between leguslatuion, regulation and the Nigerian public.”.

Hon. Jaha said, “Actually is a deliberate decision to bring about 70 members from the south-south, Southeast, southwest, northwest, North central and the Northeast, to tell the World that Bormo is peaceful .”

“Borno is regaining its past glory as the Home of peace after over a decade of insurgency. As chairman of this committee, I did not use my power to choose Bormo, but the decision of the committee members to bring the retreat here.in Bormo, so that members can come and see the developmental efforts we have achieved so far “, he said.

The committee Chairman said, ” So I am calling on all other committees of the National Assembly they equally consider Bormo as the venue for their retreat or activities. They have to be assured that they will be safe and enjoy the hospitality of the state ”

While at the Government House, the committee chairman told Governor Babagana Zullum that they were at the Government House to pay a courtesy call and inform him of their two-day retreat being held in the state.

He said, “We are going to spend two days but some members have decided to stay more that two days because of the way and manner they see social activities thriving in Maiduguri.

“They were impressed because we came a few hours before we embarked on this exercise.. The development of this administration under your leadership as our amiable and hardworking Governor, they were impressed and decided to spend the weekend here so that they can go back home well-informed and tell the other people what they have seen in Bormo.”

“Naturally, mist members when coming to Northeast and Bormo in particular, they have gathered prayer warriors to pray for them, so that they come in peace and go back in peace..Today, Borno is not only relatively peaceful but to some extent the safest city in Nigeria”, he added

Responding, Governor Babagana Zullum of Bormo state commended the Committee for deeming it fit to bring the retreat to Bormo and called on the National Assembly committee to emulate them.

Represented by the Bormo State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, Governor Zulum assured them that they enjoy their stay in the state, as Bormo is one of the safest states in Nigeria.

He said that, before the insurgency had caused a lot of destruction to lives and property, but now the challenges were just in the few remote areas that are hard to reach and that by the grace of God, the challenges will be over.

He also commended the President, Bola Tinubu, and the military for restoring peace to the Northeast and assured the state government under his leadership is building the state back better.

While at the Shehu of Borno’s Palace, the Shehu of Bormo, Alh Abubakar In Umar Garbai Elkandmi, said their visit to the palace indicates the respect the committee had for the traditional institution.

The Royal father thanked the committee for the visit and assured them of the traditional institution’s support and prayers.

Earlier, the committee chairman, Hon Ahmed Jaha, said they were in the palace to seek the Royal blessing and prayers.

Speaking in an interview with Journalists, the National Commissioner of the NICO, Mr Olusegun Ayo, said, ” The retreat is focusing on how to deepen the subject of insurance in our country Nigeria. How to make Nigerians benefit from the sort of benefits insurance provides. “.

“Bormo provide that opportunity for us because of the significance of Maiduguri. Bormo is recovering from some level of insurgency.. We are happy with the resilience of the people at the determination of the leadership, and overall what Nigeria represent to Bormo.”, Mr Ayo said.

He further said, “That is why, as a sector, we are committed to giving the necessary protection and backing to the recovery process. We are excited to be an integral part of the rebuilding process of Borno, both in terms of infrastructure and in terms of what we are known for, Agriculture.

“Providing necessary tools to all small farmers within the neighbourhood, that is why we are here, we are hopeful that at the end of this exercise, Nigeria will be the ultimate beneficiary”