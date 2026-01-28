Reps C’ttee On Health Lauds Otti’s Healthcare Initiatives

Members of the House of Representatives Committee on Healthcare Services have commended Governor Alex Otti for his unprecedented strides in the healthcare sector in Abia State.

The Committee Chairman, Amos Gwamna Magaji, made the remarks during a working visit to the Governor, noting that the assessment followed an oversight exercise on the implementation of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHPF) across the state.

“We are here because of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund. We have visited over 30 states in Nigeria to ensure that the fund is functioning effectively. There was a high demand for the fund to increase from a 1% to a 2% concentration fund, and we wanted to see whether it is working,” Dr. Magaji stated.

He described Abia State as “one of the great success stories we are hearing,” praising initiatives such as Project Ekwueme, the revitalization of Primary Health Care centers, the strengthening of specialist hospitals, and the recent accreditation of the Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH).

The lawmaker also commended the Governor’s achievements beyond healthcare, citing the geometric power project in Aba as a potential model for turning the city into an industrial hub, as well as notable improvements in sanitation and road infrastructure.

Dr. Magaji lamented Nigeria’s high maternal mortality rate—over 1,000 deaths per 100,000 births—while acknowledging that Abia State’s maternal mortality rate has significantly declined over the past decade due to Governor Otti’s interventions.

“Your Excellency, since our arrival, it has been one story of success after another. The state is remarkably clean, and the transformation is impressive. For many years, Abia State was known as one of the dirtiest states in Nigeria,” he said, drawing a parallel with the biblical story of the Queen of Sheba visiting King Solomon, noting that Abia’s progress is similarly astonishing.

He also applauded the Governor for allocating 15% of the state budget to healthcare, in line with the 2001 Abuja Declaration.

Receiving the committee, Governor Alex Otti emphasized that healthcare is a critical social infrastructure. “I want a healthcare system where every patient who walks into a primary healthcare center has a 100% chance of survival. Until we achieve that, we will not stop,” he declared.

Governor Otti further noted that beyond constructing healthcare facilities, his administration has recruited health professionals to staff them, aligning with the Abuja Declaration’s recommendation that at least 15% of the government’s annual budget be allocated to health.