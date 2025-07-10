Reps C’ttee Holds Zonal Hearing On Constitution Review In Calabar

In a significant step towards deepening constitutional democracy in Nigeria, the House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) has announced the commencement of its Zonal and National Public Hearings.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary/Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Linus Obogo, said the exercise, designed to foster inclusive dialogue and capture the aspirations of Nigerians across all regions, will serve as a platform for citizens to contribute to the ongoing efforts at refining the nation’s legal and institutional framework.

The Calabar Centre, designated as Centre B, will host representatives and stake – holders from Cross River, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom States.

The hearing is scheduled to hold on Saturday, 19th July, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., at the Transcorp (Metropolitan) Hotel, Calabar.

Citizens, civil society groups, professional bodies, traditional rulers, and other interest blocs are invited to participate in this landmark engagement aimed at advancing a more just, equitable, and responsive Nigerian Constitution.