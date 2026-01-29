Reps C’tte On Health Lauds Otti’s Healthcare Initiative

Members of the House of Representatives Committee on Healthcare Services have lauded Governor Alex Otti’s strides in the healthcare sector, describing it as unprecedented.

The House Committee Chairman on Healthcare Services, Hon Dr Amos Gwamna Magaji, said during a working visit to the Governor, that the committee’s assessment was arrived at after an over sight function on how the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund works in the State.

“We are here because of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund. As we stand here, sir, we have been to over 30 States of Nigeria, going around to ensure that the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund works. “There was high demand that the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund should move from 1% concentration fund to 2%. And we decided that if that would be the case, we want to know if it is working or it’s not working.