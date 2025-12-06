Reps, Cso Push For 74 Nass, 108 State Assembly Special Seats For Women

The House of Representatives, the TSO Foundation and the National Secretariat for the Reserved Seats for Women Bill Campaign Coalition, has pushed for 74 National Assembly and 108 state assembly reserved seats for women.

If the bill is passed and signed into law, the National Assembly will have 543 members made up of 397 in the House and 146 in the Senate.

The spokesperson of the House, Hon. Akin Rotimi and the founder of TSO Foundation and convener of the National Secretariat for the Reserved Seats for Women Bill Campaign Coalition, Chief Osasu Igbinedion Ogwuche canvassed this at a media parley with the National Assembly Press Corps on Friday.

In his remarks, Hon. Akin Rotimi, who is a co-sponsor of the bill, said that time has come for the inequality suffered by women to be corrected. In her welcome address, Chief Igbinedion Ogwuche said that the issue of reserved seats is not about women, but about Nigeria.

She said that it is not right for Nigeria, being the giant of Africa be lagging behind in women representation in the parliament when smaller nations are doing better.

“We can’t call ourselves the giant of Africa and be performing so poorly when it comes to women in government. “I was speaking with the Speaker of the South Sudan House of Representatives the other day. This is a country that was torn into pieces by war.

And you have women leading where it matters. These women rebuilt their countries,” she said. She lamented that it is wrong for women to make up about 49% of the population and constitute 47% of registered voters, yet, hold less than 5% of elective positions.