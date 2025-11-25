Reps Convey Resolution Against Nigeria’s CPC Designation To US

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has disclosed that the Nigerian Parliament has formally conveyed its resolution to the United States Government, rejecting Nigeria’s designation as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC) under the Religious Freedom Accountability Act of 2025.

Speaking at a special plenary session on national security on Tuesday, Speaker Abbas and members of the House also addressed claims of religious genocide in Nigeria, noting that the nation’s security challenges stem from multiple factors, some of which are external.

Delivering his opening address, Abbas said: “The Nigeria Religious Freedom Accountability Act of 2025 was introduced in the United States Congress, placing Nigeria on the list of Countries of Particular Concern.

The bill suggests that Nigeria permits or encourages religious persecution. This House extensively debated and unanimously rejected these claims.

The government of Nigeria does not, and will never, support or sponsor violence against its citizens. We have conveyed our resolutions to the United States Congress, the Department of State, and the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom.”

He stressed the need to restate “Nigeria’s actual security reality,” highlighting that over the past 15 years, the Nigerian Government has invested heavily in confronting insurgency and widespread violence.

“It is true that in some communities, Christians have been targeted, just as Muslim communities have suffered similar attacks in others,” he noted.

Abbas emphasised that “A more confident engagement” from the US, championed by President Trump, would support Nigeria’s efforts to modernise equipment, reinforce training, and strengthen accountability systems.

“Nigeria welcomes this prospect and is prepared to work transparently and responsibly with American institutions. Our sovereignty remains non-negotiable, yet partnership, especially when extended in good faith can allow both countries to face shared threats with greater clarity and purpose,” he said.

The Speaker clarified that terrorist acts are carried out by violent groups pursuing their own agendas and “do not reflect the policy or practice of the Nigerian state.”

He added, “Terrorism, banditry, communal clashes, and extremist violence have brought suffering to Nigerians of all faiths. Our Constitution guarantees freedom of religion, and every institution of government remains committed to protecting that right.”

While noting that Nigeria’s response to the Religious Freedom Accountability Bill has been “calm and measured,” Abbas reaffirmed that dialogue remains more productive than recrimination.

Highlighting recent diplomatic engagements, he said, “Following the meeting between Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, and the US Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, we are prepared to collaborate on intelligence sharing, counterterrorism training, surveillance technology, and the disruption of financial networks linked to violent groups.”

Reflecting on past cooperation, Abbas noted: “During his presidency from 2017 to 2021, President Donald Trump broke with the hesitation of earlier administrations. He authorised the sale of the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft, a platform that transformed aspects of our counter-terrorism operations. At a time when Nigeria struggled to access essential equipment, he was willing to do what others would not. That decision saved lives, strengthened our capabilities, and signalled that Nigeria’s fight against terror was not ours alone to bear.”

Abbas concluded that this history underscores the potential for renewed and deeper security cooperation between Nigeria and the US, grounded in mutual respect and aligned with the realities of Nigeria’s security landscape.