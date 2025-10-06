Reps Constitution Review Panel To Meet Party Leaders Today

The House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review is scheduled to meet with leaders of political parties today.

In a statement issued yesterday, Akin Rotimi, spokesperson of the House of Representatives, said the “high-level consultation” meeting with leadership of registered political parties forms part of the broad based stakeholder consultations by the parliament in the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution.

“It is a key component of the committee’s outreach to critical stakeholders to ensure that the amendment process reflects the voices and aspirations of Nigerians,” the statement reads.

He said that national chairmen, national secretaries, and national women leaders are among the political party members expected to attend the meeting.

Rotimi said the sit-down will feature deliberations on priority areas such as special seats for women, judicial and electoral reforms, independent candidacy, local government reforms, state policing, human rights, and justice.

The House spokesperson said the event will also allow political parties to make inputs, share perspectives, and “contribute meaningfully” to discussions on key national issues.

Deputy Speaker and chair of the Constitution Review Committee, Benjamin Kalu, said the meeting is a “strategic platform” for political parties to bring their experience and institutional insight to the process.

“Political parties remain the engine room of our democracy, and their active participation in this consultation is vital to achieving constitutional amendments that are inclusive, credible, and reflective of the collective aspirations of Nigerians,” Kalu said.

A summarised compendium of the bills currently under consideration by the committee is available at hccr.gov.ng.