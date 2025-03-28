Reps Consider Bill To Confer Citizenship On Foreigners Married To Nigerian Women

Share

The House of Representatives is considering conferring citizenship rights on foreigners married to Nigerian women.

The bill, which is sponsored by Akin Alabi, an All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker representing Egbeda federal constituency of Oyo State, passed a second reading during plenary yesterday.

The bill seeks to amend section 26 of the 1999 Constitution, which addresses citizenship by registration.

Currently, section 26(1) states that a “person to whom the provisions of this section apply may be registered” as a citizen of Nigeria, if the president is satisfied that:

(a) they are of good character;

(b) they have demonstrated a clear intention to reside in Nigeria; and

(c) they have taken the oath of allegiance prescribed in the seventh schedule of the constitution.

