New Telegraph

March 28, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 28, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Reps Consider Bill…

Reps Consider Bill To Confer Citizenship On Foreigners Married To Nigerian Women

The House of Representatives is considering conferring citizenship rights on foreigners married to Nigerian women.

The bill, which is sponsored by Akin Alabi, an All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker representing Egbeda federal constituency of Oyo State, passed a second reading during plenary yesterday.

The bill seeks to amend section 26 of the 1999 Constitution, which addresses citizenship by registration.

Currently, section 26(1) states that a “person to whom the provisions of this section apply may be registered” as a citizen of Nigeria, if the president is satisfied that:

(a) they are of good character;

(b) they have demonstrated a clear intention to reside in Nigeria; and

(c) they have taken the oath of allegiance prescribed in the seventh schedule of the constitution.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Why I Kidnapped Kaduna Catholic Priest –Suspect
Read Next

Rainstorm Wreaks Havoc In Kogi, Destroys Over 500 Houses
Share
Copy Link
×