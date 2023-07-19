Reps Confirm Appointment Of Service Chiefs

The House of Representatives on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of the service chiefs recently nominated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

They include Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa (Chief of Defence Staff), Maj. Gen. Abiodun Lagbaja (Chief of Army Staff), Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla (Chief of Naval Staff), and Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff.

The confirmation was sequel to the adoption of the report of its ad-hoc committee led by Hon. Babajimi Adegoke Benson (APC, Lagos) that screened the military chiefs.

The committee had Monday engaged the service chiefs in a closed door session.

The chairman at Wednesday’s plenary submitted his report which was adopted at the committee of the whole.

Presenting the report, Hon. Benson submitted that: “That Major General Christopher Gwabin Musa, be confirmed as the chief of defence staff of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; having successfully undergone the screening process of this committee:

“That Major General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja be confirmed as the chief of army staff of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; having successfully undergone the screening process of this committee:

“That Rear Admiral Emmanuel Okechukwu Ogalla be confirmed as the chief of naval staff of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; having successfully undergone the screening process of this committee:

“That Air Vice Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar be confirmed as the chief of air staff of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; having successfully undergone the screening process of this committee”

The report was unanimously adopted.