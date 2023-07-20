Reps Confirm Appointment Of Service Chiefs

The House of Representatives yesterday confirmed the appointment of the service chiefs recently nominated by president Bola Tinubu. They include Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa (Chief of Defence Staff), Maj. Gen. Abiodun Lagbaja (Chief of Army Staff), Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla (Chief of Naval Staff), and Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff.

The confirmation was sequel to the adoption of the report of its ad-hoc committee led by Hon. Babajimi Adegoke Benson (APC, Lagos) that screened the military chiefs. The committee had Monday engaged the service chiefs in a closed-door session. The chairman at yesterday’s plenary submitted his report which was adopted at the committee of the whole.

Presenting the report, Benson said: “That Major General Christopher Gwabin Musa, be confirmed as the chief of defence staff of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; having successfully undergone the screening process of this committee: