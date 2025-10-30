Reps Confirm Appointment Of CDS, Service Chiefs

The House of Representatives on Thursday confirmed the appointments of the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. General Oluremi Olatunbosun Oluyede; the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Waidi Shaibu; the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas; and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke.

The confirmation followed the consideration and adoption of the report of the Ad hoc Committee on the Screening of Nominees for Appointment as Chief of Defence Staff and Service Chiefs.

Presenting the report at plenary, the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Babajimi Benson, said the nominees had been thoroughly screened and found competent to serve in their respective positions.

According to him:

“That the House do consider the report of the Ad hoc Committee on the Screening of the Nominees for Appointment as Chief of Defence Staff and Service Chiefs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and approve the recommendations therein.”

He added that all four nominees successfully underwent the committee’s screening process and met the necessary requirements for confirmation.

“That Lieutenant General Olufemi Olatunbosun Oluyede be confirmed as the Chief of Defence Staff; Major General Waidi Shaibu as the Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral Idi Abbas as the Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Vice Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke as the Chief of Air Staff of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Benson said.

The report was unanimously adopted and approved by the House.

The confirmation came a day after the nominees appeared before the lawmakers for screening on Wednesday.