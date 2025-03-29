Reps Condemn Killing Of Travellers In Edo, Demand Justice

Share

The House of Representatives has condemned in strong terms the brutal mob killing of 16 travellers from the northern part of the country in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

In a statement on Saturday, the House spokesperson, Akin Rotimi, described the act as a grave violation of human rights and the rule of law.

He noted that the House acknowledged the directives of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, instructing security agencies to conduct an urgent investigation.

He stressed that law enforcement must ensure all perpetrators are promptly identified, arrested, and prosecuted.

Rotimi further emphasized that while security agencies have rescued survivors and arrested some suspects, justice must not only be swift but also thorough.

He also said that those responsible for inciting, enabling, or carrying out this heinous crime must be fully held accountable to deter future occurrences.

He urged security agencies to strengthen intelligence gathering, enhance response mechanisms, and implement proactive measures to prevent mob justice and protect all citizens, regardless of ethnicity or origin.

He also called on community leaders, religious institutions, and traditional rulers to foster mutual understanding, tolerance, and respect for the rule of law within their communities.

Civil society and the media, he noted, have a role to play in promoting legal awareness, civic responsibility, and objective reporting to combat mob violence and uphold justice.

He urged all Nigerians to reject the dangerous practice of taking the law into their own hands, as it undermines democracy and social cohesion.

Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, also expressed profound sorrow and strong condemnation over the killings, describing the incident as barbaric, cowardly, and unacceptable.

He called on security agencies to launch an immediate and thorough investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible, insisting that the security agencies must swing into action immediately, as directed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He described the act as one madness too many and vowed that such a horrific crime must not go unpunished.

The Speaker emphasized that such brutal acts are incomprehensible in a society that upholds the sanctity of human life, a value deeply rooted in both Islamic and Christian teachings.

He said that at a time when adherents of both religions observe Ramadan and Lent—periods dedicated to reflection, compassion, and mutual duty, the lives of fellow citizens must be protected and respected above all.

Abbas decried the rising cases of mob violence, warning that Nigerians, regardless of their tribe or creed, must be able to move freely across the country without fear.

He described the attack as one of the worst cowardly acts he has seen in decades.

While investigations are ongoing, Speaker Abbas urged calm and restraint.

He however extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to upholding justice, the rule of law, and the fundamental human values celebrated during Ramadan and Lent.

