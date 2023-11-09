Reps Committee Vows To Tackle Incessant Boat Mishaps In Nigeria

The Chairman of the House Committee on National Inland Waterways and member of the House of Representatives for the Apa/Agatu Federal Constituency, Hon. Ojutu Ojema has reassured that all efforts will be made by the Green Chamber of the National Assembly to put a stop to the incessant boat accidents on the nation’s waterways.

Ojema gave the assurance on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at the House Standing Committee on National Inland Waterways’ first meeting, which was held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

In a statement issued by his media assistant, Olikita Ekani, the legislator stated that the first meeting marks the official beginning of the committee’s operations.

According to him, numerous stories of boat accidents across the nation that claimed many lives have surfaced, noting that the committee will address the threats comprehensively by enacting laws that work and supervising pertinent entities that are within the committee’s jurisdiction.

He also affirmed that the Ministry of Blue Economy and other parastatals falling under its purview would be overseen by the committee.

Ojema assured his colleagues that under his leadership, they would give the National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, and other marine stakeholders the needed support so that the agency could make the nation’s waterways navigable.

Hon. Martins Esin (PDP, Akwa-Ibom) in his contribution during the meeting, stated that the responsibility placed on the committee is enormous due to the dwindling revenue generation of NIWA as an agency.

He noted that NIWA is a foremost government agency, adding that revenue generation should be taken up by the committee in its meeting with the establishment.

Also in his contribution, Hon Lanre Oladebo (PDP, Osun) said that the committee should work towards ensuring that relevant government agencies enforce the use of live jackets in water transportation.