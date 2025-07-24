Reps Committee Re-Investigates NNPC Ltd OVH Acquisition

The House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) has commenced re-investigation into the NNPC Ltd. acquisition of OVH Energy Marketing’s downstream assets and refinery upgrade.

It added that the development followed a direct order from the House for the reinvestigation of the matter after the first report was turned down.

The Committee Chairman, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, while speaking on the resolution reached by members after the special committee meeting, said the investigation was distinct from the previous inquiry carried out by the former committee.

These were contained in a statement yesterday by Ugochinyere. He recalled that although that committee submitted its report, the House rejected it on the grounds that some critical facts were not reflected.

He stated that as they have commenced the investigation and the general public are invited to make their input before the lawmakers present their recommendations on the floor of the house, those with information and submissions should submit it to the clerk of the downstream committee.

He explained that one of the major causes of delay was the failure of certain stakeholders to submit vital documents, adding tha the committee has, however, resolved to move forward with or without those submissions and complete the assignment as mandated by the House.

The lawmaker assured that any individuals found to have acted improperly—either through direct wrongdoing or failure in oversight—would be identified, and appropriate recommendations made in the best interest of the nation.

The House, therefore, mandated the Downstream Committee to undertake a fresh investigation—with a clear directive to uncover what truly transpired in the OVH acquisition process.