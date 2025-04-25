Reps Committee Holds Meeting With Ibas

Share

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee on Friday held a meeting with the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas, after several postponements.

New Telegraph recalls that the House is exercising its constitutional right to take over the functions of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Ibas apologized for not attending the previous meeting and requested additional time to prepare to brief the committee.

According to him, he is still settling down in his new role and appeals for the understanding of the committee.

Following his plea to the committee, newsmen were then excused and the meeting went into a closed-door session.

