Reps Committee Faults FCTA Road Project Designs, Demands Paperwork

The House of Representatives Committee on Area Councils and Ancillary Matters has raised concerns over the engineering designs of some road intervention projects undertaken by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The committee, led by Chairman Frederick Agbedi (PDP, Bayelsa), expressed its reservations during an oversight visit to the 15-kilometre A2-Pai Road and the 11-kilometre Yangoji-Sukuku Road in the Kwali Area Council on Thursday.

The roads, executed by the Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD) under the FCTA’s emergency development interventions, came under scrutiny as the committee questioned the adequacy of their designs and safety features.

Agbedi told journalists that the oral explanations provided by STDD’s Resident Engineer, Ibrahim Kangiwa, were unsatisfactory, particularly regarding the safety of planned streetlights along the A2-Pai Road, where significant portions remain unoccupied.

The committee has directed the STDD to submit detailed paperwork to its secretariat by Monday for further review.

“We’ve been on oversight since yesterday, inspecting projects by the FCT Satellite Towns Development Department.

Today, we visited Pai Road and Sukuku, and it’s clear that development is reaching our people. We commend the efforts of the minister, the minister of state, and their team based on appropriations,” Agbedi said.

“However, we have reservations about some aspects—costs, designs, and amendments to appropriations could have been handled better.”

Agbedi emphasized the need for improved planning and transparency, stating, “If you don’t have an extensive design for a project, you can’t accurately assess the contractor’s progress.

We will engage with the FCT minister to address these observations and ensure better service delivery to the people of the FCT.”

He acknowledged the ministry’s efforts but stressed the importance of aligning budget subheads, project costs, and implementation with detailed designs.

Earlier, Resident Engineer Ibrahim Kangiwa had briefed the committee, explaining that the A2-Pai Road design was a collaborative effort between STDD experts and ZEBERCED Construction Limited.

He disclosed that the N30 billion project includes solar-powered streetlights and comes with a one-year maintenance agreement, after which the area councils will assume responsibility.

The committee’s findings signal a push for greater accountability and precision in FCTA’s infrastructure projects.

As they prepare to interface with the ministry, the lawmakers aim to ensure that future interventions meet the needs of residents while adhering to best practices in design and execution.

The outcome of this engagement could shape the trajectory of development initiatives across the Federal Capital Territory’s satellite towns.

