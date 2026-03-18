Reps Committee Commends MAN Rector On Transparency

The House of Representatives Committee on Maritime Safety, Education and Administration has passed a resounding vote of confidence on , Acting Rector of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Dr Kevin Okonna, praising his transparency, responsiveness to oversight, and remarkable strides in advancing the institution.

The committee commended the rector for consolidating the legacies of his predecessors, while elevating the academy’s standards in infrastructure, community relations, and academic development.

The Deputy Chairman of the committee, Hon. Alphonsus Odudoh Uduak, described Okonna as “a round peg in a round hole,” saying that his openness to scrutiny and his refusal to shy away from oversight engagements.

Uduak highlighted Okonna’s dedication, which has already earned the academy accolades such as ISO Certification from the Standards Organisation of Nigeria. He assured that lawmakers are prepared to use their legislative influence to further support the academy’s growth.

He said: “Considering that the Acting Rector has only spent one year in office, we are impressed with the progress made so far. The message we are taking back is clear: we are satisfied with his performance.

“We encourage him to sustain the momentum and urge members of the management team and staff to continue supporting him so the institution can reach even greater heights.” He emphasised that accountability in the use of public funds remains paramount, commending Okonna’s transparency in budgetary matters.

The committee deputy chairman explained that the academy’s upcoming budget defence scheduled for March 25 would be carefully examined, while further assuring that approvals would follow if the same level of accountability and performance is maintained.

Also, other lawmaker, Hon. Ambaiowei Rodney Ebikebina applauded the rapid infrastructural upgrades on campus, recalling his own student days when he frequently visited the academy as a marine engineering scholar.

On his part, Hon. Olufemi Ogunbanwo praised the evident cooperation between the rector and his management team, while Hon. Mark Esset commended the academy’s corporate social responsibility efforts in supporting the host community.

In his briefing, Okonna outlined key achievements, including uninterrupted 24-hour power supply through a mix of public, generator, and solar sources; nearcompletion of the Naval Quarters reconstruction; and ongoing construction of a 500-seater auditorium tailored for marine engineering and Dec COC programmes.

He also reported rehabilitation of survival pools, erosion control measures, and CSR projects such as reconnecting the Eyo Abasi community to the national grid, enhancing electricity supply to the paramount ruler’s palace, and building a market now in full use.

Okonna revealed that he now resides fully on campus with staff and cadets, a confidence boost not seen since a long time.