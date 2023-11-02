Reps Committee Caution NCAT Against Compromising Safety Standards

The House of Representatives Committee on Aviation Technology has called on the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria to continue to hold on to the highest standards of safety in the training of pilots and other aviation personnel, saying that in the industry, there is no substitute for standard.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Thomas Eriyetomi gave the charge on Thursday during an interactive session with the management staff of the institution at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

The Rector of the College, Capt Modibbo Alkali had called on the lawmakers to help them through legislative intervention to improve on their salary structure which he described as the lowest compared to sister agencies.

According to him, NCAT is not a for-profit organisation, it is entirely dependent on federal financing.

Although training to become a pilot takes two years, he pointed out that occasionally, students stay up to five years for “some reasons.”

Given the school’s reputation as the best aviation training facility in Africa, he pledged to make the most of the media to promote its programmes. “All fingers are not equal,” the rector replied when asked to explain the rationale.

These students are not equally skilled. Thus, some students might not be able to graduate in two years. Writing to pass an exam is not the same as flying.

The answer was not well received by the committee, as the chairman pointed out that it was improper to continue keeping students who could not graduate from the school within the allotted period, since they could be talented in other fields besides aviation.