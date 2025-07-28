Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has said that the parliament is committed to combating all forms of religious and racial discrimination to ensure peaceful coexistence of Nigerians.

He gave the assurance while declaring open the 2025 Interfaith Legislative Roundtable Engagement organized by the House of Representatives in Abuja on Monday.

Represented by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, he said the roundtable is a continuation of a global momentum that began with the Second Parliamentary Conference on Interfaith Dialogue, held in Rome in June 2025, where over 100 countries including Nigeria pledged to collaborate across faiths and parliaments to defend democratic values, protect vulnerable populations, and counter divisive rhetoric.

He said: “This Roundtable draws from those recommendations and seeks to localize them within the Nigerian context.

‘It is instructive to mention also that the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations has also reinforced these efforts, warning that the rising tide of online hate speech and the normalization of dehumanizing rhetoric present existential threats to democratic societies.

“The House of Representatives is committed to combating all forms of religious and racial discrimination with equal urgency. In the light of this, the House, through this engagement, aims to identify legislative gaps, propose frameworks, and create tools that can meaningfully curb these threats while promoting civic education and peaceful coexistence.

“As outlined in our Legislative Agenda, we are focused on upholding the rule of law, fostering peace-building and dialogue, and deepening inclusion, especially for youth and marginalized communities. This engagement aligns squarely with those goals.

“From hate speech regulation in digital spaces to faith-based education for tolerance, we aim to evolve policies that not only protect freedom of belief but also inspire a generation of responsible citizenship.”

Beyond the core significance of the Roundtable, Speaker Tajudeen also said it is essential that the stakeholders begin to explore how faith-based education can serve as a frontline tool against extremism and divisive ideologies.

He added that misinformation, indoctrination and poor civic understanding escalate religious conflicts.

Proffering solutions however, Speaker Abbas emphasized the need to enhance the digital literacy of faith influencer and clerics, stressing that the House remained committed to defending the Constitution.