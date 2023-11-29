Reps Committed To Stopping Mass Exodus Of Health Workers – Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has expressed the parliament’s readiness to support efforts that will increase more skilled health workers in the country and curtail the mass exodus of health workers seeking greener pastures abroad.

He stated this Wednesday when he received a delegation from a Turkish company, Duysiad Group, and Flekssit Office Furniture Limited, led by its President and Member of the Board, Ahmet Kızılöz in his office at the National Assembly.

Kalu decried the impact of the exodus of medical professionals from Nigeria, saying that it might lead to the importation of health services.

“The parliament will be supporting any efforts towards that direction, to make sure we have more skilled health workers, in our country. It’s our intention to take care of our medical issues, and health security, using or leveraging our local health professionals, rather than importing health services from outside the country.

“You see a situation where, the impact of exodus of medical professionals from Nigeria, might lead to our importation of health services, which I’m sure is going to increase the cost of the provision of health services to our countrymen and women”, he stated.

Commending the Turkish company for their interest in establishing a medical school, which will focus on healthcare education and research, the deputy Smspeaker said that Nigeria is ready for investors to come in.

He recalled that President Bola Tinubu during a recent trip to Saudi Arabia expressed Nigeria’s readiness for investment, adding that the parliament will in line with the government’s renewed hope agenda, soften the ground for investors through a legal framework.

Kalu said, “Turkey is like a second market to Nigeria, for building materials, medical equipment, building furniture in our various homes. The business of Turkey to Nigeria is an advantage when you compare how far we can travel in regards to Asian countries like China. Proximity to the market has always been an advantage in economic relationships.

“I want to say that we have no regret working with Turkey before now and I am sure we are not going to have any regret working with Turkey in the future. Going through the letter you sent, which I just glanced through now, seeing the area of interest, which includes having a medical school, providing health services, and equipping those who will provide health services is an area of need for the nation and the department is aware of this especially when we consider the huge exodus of medical practitioners out of the country.

Earlier, the delegation told the deputy speaker that they seek collaborative effort to establish a state-of-the-art Furniture Academy to foster local talent and skills in the furniture industry and a leading medical school, focusing on healthcare education and research.

They commended him for his remarkable drive towards sustainable Peace in the southeast of Nigeria.

In a related development, the deputy speaker also tasked Nigerian students to aspire for leadership positions in their various schools, saying that becoming a great leader in the future, starts now.

Kalu gave the admonition when he received a delegation from Grace School Gbagada Lagos State, which won the Kuyi ICT competition.

He said: “Today I’m the number 6 citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, because of the inspiration I got when I was ten years old. I believe that I’m not done yet because the inspiration is still there, inspiring more ambition”.