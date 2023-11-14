Reps Committed To Meeting Greenhouse Emission Deadline

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Climate Change, Hon Chris Nkwonta, has expressed commitment towards ensuring Nigeria meets the target of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2060 as part of the energy transition plan.

Nkwonta, who gave the assurance at the inauguration of the committee said they will make sure Nigeria fulfils her part in the agreement under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

He said the committee will proffer a lasting solution to the challenges of implementation of Nigeria’s obligations on climate change.

“The committee will work closely with the National Council on Climate Change on capacity-building programs, international conferences, seminars etc. on climate change within and outside the country.

“We will also ensure that adequate provisions are made under the budget to allow the necessary agencies to carry out their statutory obligations and activities in line with the vision,” he said.

The Chairman said there is a lot of work to be done and stressed the need to be aware of the challenges and opportunities ahead.

He pointed out that climate change was not a distant threat, but a present reality that affects every aspect of life.

He said, “Climate change is not a distant threat, but a present reality that affects every aspect of our lives. It is a threat to our health, food security, water resources, biodiversity, security, and economic development.

“It is a threat that knows no boundaries, ethnicity, religion, or political affiliation. It is a threat that requires urgent and collective action from all of us, as Nigerians, as Africans, and as global citizens.

“The committee on Climate Change is established as a strategic legislative vehicle saddled with the responsibility of overseeing the implementation of the Paris Agreement to which Nigeria is a signatory.

“The Committee is expected to oversight the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC) and ensure the integration of Climate Change activities across all MDAs and organisational structures which form part of the nation’s response to climate change adaptation and mitigation as provided for in the Climate Change Act, 2021 – the legal framework for the country to achieve its climate goals while attaining long-term socio-economic sustainability and resilience.

“As legislators, there is a need to enable solutions to the climate change challenges by legislating on matters relating to climate change mitigation and adaptation to ensure that our laws and policies are aligned with global best practices.

“In the course of our assignment, the committee is expected to engage with the executive, the private sector, the civil society, the media, the academia, and the international community, to foster collaboration and partnership for effective climate change actions in Nigeria.

“The committee will oversight the NCCC as established by the Climate Change Act 2021, all MDAs under the country’s Jurisdiction and work on the Annual Budget Estimates among other responsibilities, Pursuant to Standing Orders 20 Rule 22 of the House of Representative, 10th edition,” he said.