Reps Clear NIMASA Of $700m Cabotage Fund Disbursement

The House of Representatives on Thursday absolved the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) of any wrongdoing in the planned disbursement of a $700m cabotage vessel finance fund.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Nigerian Content Development and Monitor, Hon. Legor Idagbo (PDP, Cross River) disclosed this at a briefing in Abuja.

The House consequently asked NIMASA to go ahead with the disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Finance Fund (CVFF) in compliance with the extant laws and laid down guidelines for the said disbursement.

It, however, advised the agency to ensure the disbursement does not violate any of the extant laws made by the National Assembly, the following persons were nominated to supervise the disbursement process.

Recall that the House had on Tuesday, 4 May 2023, deliberated on a motion on the planned disbursement of $700 million Cabotage Vessel Finance Fund and referred the matter to the House Committee on Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring for investigation.

It also urged the NIMASA to immediately stop the planned disbursement of $700 million to Nigerian citizens and companies

Hon. Idagbo said “After a thorough analysis of the various submissions on the matter coupled with the explanations given by the Ministry and NIMASA, the committee discovered that due process was followed in the planned disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Finance Fund”

According to him, the committee further discovered that “There is a lack of capacity amongst indigenous/ domestic coastal operators in Nigeria, thus the reason Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) still awards contracts to foreign shipping companies in contravention of the Cabotage and Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act.

“Some of these awards have been previously investigated by the committee, which led to their cancellation.

“It was also discovered that the total funds of $360m in the Cabotage Vessel Finance Fund (CVFF) account with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) represents 50%, while the remaining counterpart funds of 50% is from stakeholders and banks, which is 15% and 35% respectively:

He disclosed that in the course of the investigation, an Audit firm Stratford Hill and Co. was appointed by the committee as the coordinating enforcement auditor for the CVFF.

Also, two members of the committee, Hon. Legor Idagbo and Hon. Henry Nwawuba -l.amd the clerk? Mrs Kehinde Bolade Olaiya worked with an accounting firm to monitor the process.

The Cabotage Vessel Finance Fund (CVFF) is a fund that was set up in 2003 by the Coastal and Inland Shipping Act.

The Fund was established for the purpose of developing indigenous ship acquisition capacity, and to provide financial assistance to indigenous shipping operators.