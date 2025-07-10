Reps Clear NELMCO Of Corruption Allegations

The House of Representatives Sub-Committee on the Protection of Critical National Assets has cleared the Nigerian Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO) of corruption allegations leveled against it by a civil society group, the Association for Public Policy Analysis (APPA).

The group, through its President, Princewill Okorie, had accused NELMCO of misappropriation of funds and other questionable practices. It also questioned the continued existence of the agency 12 years after the privatization of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).

However, at the resumed public hearing on Thursday, the committee chairman, Hon. Dabo Ismail, stated that the panel treated the petition seriously and launched a thorough investigation into the claims.

He clarified that NELMCO’s continued existence is backed by the Nigerian Electricity Act, 2023, which assigns it responsibility for managing the liabilities and non-core assets of PHCN and its successor companies.

“We asked NELMCO to provide us with documents backing their legal existence, and they did. Under the Nigerian Electricity Act 2023, NELMCO assumes responsibility for all the PHCN and successor companies’ assets and liabilities. The committee verified this to be true and correct,” Hon. Ismail explained.

Addressing the specific allegation that NELMCO spent ₦94 million on a five-day retreat in Lagos, NELMCO’s Managing Director, Mrs. Mojoyinoluwa Dekalu-Thomas, defended the expenditure. She explained that the retreat involved top government officials and experts and was backed by documentation.

“The Director-General of the Debt Management Office, the DG of the Bureau of Public Procurement, my executive directors, two non-executive directors, and facilitators 25 people in all attended the five-day retreat at the Intercontinental Hotel, Lagos. We have pictures and documentary evidence to support this,” she said.

She added that the expenses covered flights, logistics, accommodation, and feeding, and that the Minister of Power was present throughout the event.

The committee backed her explanation, with Hon. Ismail noting that the ₦94 million was justifiable given the caliber of attendees.

Another member of the committee stated: “At Eko Signature Hotel in Lagos, a moderate room costs ₦650,000 per night. For five nights and 25 people, that’s about ₦81 million without factoring in feeding and ticketing. So while ₦94 million may seem high, it is not outrageous under the circumstances.”

Hon. Billy Osawaru added, “Was the money appropriated? If it was, then at some point we approved it. With all the documentation provided, I don’t think we need to deliberate further.”

The committee chairman confirmed that NELMCO submitted all relevant documents, including receipts and payment records for the retreat.

He also dismissed APPA’s claim that the agency purchased an office in Northern Nigeria, saying the committee found no evidence to support that.

In conclusion, the committee urged APPA to submit any further findings or petitions, assuring that all complaints would be treated objectively and in the interest of the public.