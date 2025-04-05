Reps Charge New NNPCL GCEO To Prioritise Nat’l Interest

Share

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum (Midstream), Odianosen Okojie, has advised the new Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Bayo Ojulari, and his team to prioritise national interest in the discharge of their duties.

Okojie, in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, appreciated the former GCEO, Mele Kyari, and his team for their service to the nation while urging the Ojulari-led leadership to break new frontiers in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

He said, “I, on behalf of the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Midstream), congratulate the new management team of the NNPCL led by Bayo Ojulari.

“Your assignment is a call to the service of your fatherland, and I urge you to be guided by national interest in the discharge of this duty. With your wealth of experience garnered over the years and spanning critical segments of the industry value chain, I have no doubt whatsoever that the oil and gas sector is in good hands.

“It is our expectation that you will walk your talk by improving crude oil production to an enviable height, given the revenue shortfalls experienced by successive governments over the years.

“Given the undeniable fact that oil remains the cornerstone of our economy, no effort should be spared in ensuring the industry operates at optimal capacity. I wish you and your team success as you settle down to business in the weeks ahead.”

The Lawmaker, who represents Esan North East/Esan South East Federal Constituency of Edo State, also thanked the former NNPCL boss, Mele Kyari, for his contributions.

“The outgoing team deserves our collective applause for their service to the nation. The achievements of Kyari and his team cannot be dismissed with a wave of the hand.

“Your role in the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), the resuscitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery, and the security of the nation’s oil and gas assets are a few of the feats we cannot forget in a hurry. I wish you the best in your future endeavours,” the statement further read.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

