Reps Carpet Tunji-Ojo, Customs, Immigration CG’s For Shunning Probe

The House of Representatives Joint Committees on Customs and Excise and Interior, on Monday, frowned at the failure of the Minister for Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Comptrollers General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi and his Immigration counterpart, Kemi Nandap to honour an invitation to an investigative hearing.

The joint committee had invited the trio to the investigative hearing on the modernisation of the Nigeria Customs Service and the management of Nigeria’s borders.

At the opening of the investigation on Monday, none of them showed up but rather sent representatives.

While the Minister of Interior, Tunji-Ojo was said to be out of the country, no reason was given for the absence of the Customs boss and his Immigration counterpart.

Following the development, a member of the committee, Olumide Osoba (APC, Ogun) frowned at the absence of the chief executives saying section 88 of the constitution gives the parliament the power to invite any individual to appear before it to offer an explanation, adding that in such instance, only the chief executives of the agencies are to appear before the parliament.

Osoba, therefore, moved a motion that the investigative hearing should not hold because the representatives were not in a position to respond to questions concerning the issues under investigation.

Another member, Awaji-Inombek Abiante (PDP, Rivers) said the refusal of the heads of the agencies was an affront on the parliament, adding that if they refuse to show on the next adjourned date, the parliament should invoke its powers and recommend their removal from office.

According to Abiante, their refusal to honour parliamentary invitation would mean that they are either tired of the job or incompetent to carry out their assigned duties.

The motion was sustained by the Chairman of the House Committee on Customs and Excise, Like Abejide (ADC, Kogi), who doubles as the chairman of the joint committee.

Abejide said while the investigative hearing on customs modernisation has to do with improving government revenue, the second one deals with the security of the nation.

He said despite the busy schedule of the lawmakers, they made time to carry out the national assignment, pointing out that the investigative hearing would have to be shifted to another day, preferably after the passage of the national budget and at a time when the Chief Executives will be available to answer questions from members.

“The minister of interior, the CG of Customs and the CG of immigration are not here. So, who do we talk to? I can’t talk to any other person apart from the heads of the agencies. This is not just about the people in uniform, it also involves your partners.

“This sitting is hereby suspended indefinitely. We will write to you again and give you a date after the passage of the budget. We are not joking here and if you still refuse to come, we will have to invoke the necessary provisions of the constitution”, Abejide ruled.

It will be recalled that the House had mandated the joint committee to investigate the modernisation project of the Nigerian Customs Service (e-customs) concession to the Trade Modernisation Project (TMP) and the role of Webb Fontaine in the E-Customs framework as well as the need to employ modern technology to secure Nigeria’s borders and address the challenges posed by illegal migration and border management.

