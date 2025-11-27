Reps Call For Urgent Protection Of Ex-President Jonathan, Nigerians In Guinea-Bissau

The House of Representatives has urged the federal government to launch immediate diplomatic efforts to secure the safe return of former President Goodluck Jonathan and other Nigerians reportedly stranded in Guinea-Bissau following a recent coup.

House Leader Julius Ihonvbere informed members that former President Jonathan, known for his peaceful concession in the 2015 election, was in Guinea-Bissau on an election-monitoring assignment when the political upheaval occurred.

He emphasised that government concern should extend beyond Jonathan’s case to the wellbeing of all Nigerians living or travelling in unstable regions.

“Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has been involved in extensive election monitoring around the world — Zimbabwe, Liberia, Ghana, Mozambique, Pakistan, Tanzania, South Africa — on behalf of ECOWAS, the Commonwealth, the African Union, and even Nigeria,” Ihonvbere said. “Currently, he is trapped in Guinea-Bissau because of the coup.”

He added that while the House was not debating the coup itself, Jonathan’s safety was “a matter of privilege and national importance,” noting that government authorities were already aware of the situation.

“From my investigations, the government is aware and taking all possible measures to ensure his safe return. Our goal is to urge the government not to relent and to use all diplomatic means to bring a former president, a true democrat, back to Nigeria immediately,” he added.

Supporting the motion, Minority Leader Hon. Kingsley Chinda described former President Jonathan as “one of the best civilian presidents” Nigeria has produced. He praised Jonathan’s humility, democratic disposition, and global contributions, but cautioned that national concern for safety must extend equally to all Nigerians.

“The importance we attach to his life should equally apply to every Nigerian, whether a former president or not, whether at home or abroad. That said, I fully support efforts to ensure former President Jonathan’s safe return,” Chinda said.

The House unanimously adopted the motion through a voice vote, urging the federal government to activate all necessary diplomatic channels for Jonathan’s immediate evacuation.

It further emphasised that the safety of citizens, including former leaders, must remain a priority in Nigeria’s foreign and domestic policy.