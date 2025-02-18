Reps Call For Stricter Measures To Address Homicide, Femicide

Share

The House of Representatives, led by its Speaker, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, on Tuesday, called on relevant federal agencies to enforce stricter measures to address the growing cases of homicide and femicide in Nigeria.

Speaking during plenary on Tuesday, Awaji-Inombek Abiante, representing the Andoni/Opobo–Nkoro federal constituency in Rivers State, along with three other lawmakers, raised a motion highlighting the alarming rise in violent crimes, particularly against women and girls.

According to Abiante, the right to life is a fundamental human right guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution, yet recent trends indicate an increase in murder, manslaughter, and other violent acts.

Following the motion’s adoption, the House urged the National Judicial Council to establish special divisions within existing courts at all levels to fast-track homicide and femicide cases.

The resolution calls for immediate intervention to protect lives and ensure justice for victims, with lawmakers vowing to push for stronger measures to uphold the rights and dignity of every Nigerian.

“Femicide—the intentional killing of women and girls due to their gender—has become a major concern, with numerous reported cases in recent years.

“Justice delayed is justice denied. Our judicial system must respond swiftly to these heinous crimes,” Abiante emphasized.

