Reps’ Call For Kanu’s Release: Reactions, claims and counter-claims

T he House of Representatives ad hoc committee set up to interface with relevant security agencies to reduce kidnapping, assassinations and banditry in and around Isuikwuato and Umunneochi local government areas of Abia State recently called on the Federal Government to release the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a panacea for peace in the South-East geopolitical zone. Chairman of the ad hoc committee, Hon. Obinna Aguocha, who stated this at its resumed hearing said: “As we navigate the complexities of security concerns, we must also be prepared to tackle the root causes of these issues at their core and work to ensure lasting solutions that would stand the test of time. “For absolute peace, reduction of crime and criminality, investment in meaningful infrastructure development, ending the unproductive stay-at-home and improving economic growth and opportunities in the South East, starts with the government’s recognition of the rule of law, justices and equitable inclusion of the South East zone in the Project Nigeria, and the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from unlawful detention to ensure lasting peace and security in the entire region.” Aguocha noted: “The challenges we face are not mere statistics or headlines; they are real-life manifestations that affect the lives of our people, disrupt the functioning of our institutions and communities, thus impeding the growth of our region.” According to the lawmaker, instances of criminal activities, banditry, kidnapping, assassinations, communal and religious clashes, and threats to life have shaken the very foundation of our societies.

“As leaders and stakeholders, it is incumbent upon us to come together, transcending our differences, to find sustainable solutions that will quell these threats and pave the way for a brighter future. “We recognise that insecurity cannot be combated by one entity alone; it does require a collective, multi- faceted approach that encompasses various perspectives and expertise of law enforcement agencies, community leaders, policymakers, scholars, and citizens,” he said. According to him, the ongoing engagement will provide the opportunity to harness the diverse perspectives and channel them into coherent, actionable strategies for peace. He added: “The cross-border dynamics of the primary focus areas bring additional complexity to the challenges of the task ahead. The common boundaries shared with four other states connect the primary focus areas to Ebonyi state via Ishiagu; Enugu state via Agwu; Imo state via Okigwe, and Anambra via Awka. “The opportunity for interstate collaboration presents itself and must be explored to foster regional participation. The challenges faced by one state ripple across its neighbours and, therefore, our strategies for resolution must be all inclusive. “This committee wishes to applaud the efforts of state governments in the South East region as well as the federal government for its demonstrable commitment to peace and security in the zone. “In conclusion, it should be our collective expectation that the following would have been addressed or significantly advanced: Clear strategy for inter-security agency collaboration, clear strategy for inter-government joint task collaboration, clear strategy for community engagement pathway, and determination of implementation milestones, both in the short and long term.”

Kanu’s detention

It will be recalled that Nnamdi Kanu was intercepted on June 27, 2021 and brought back to Nigeria on June 29, 2021 to face trial on allegation of terrorism. Although, it was not officially disclosed where he was apprehended, reports indicated that it was in Kenya. Kanu went missing when he failed to appear in court in 2015 and his whereabouts prior to the arrest was unknown. Then Attorney General for the Federation and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) had declared that “he (Kanu) has been brought back to Nigeria in order to continue facing trial after disappearing while on bail regarding 11 count charge against him.”

Kanu was initially arrested on October 14, 2015 and arraigned on an 11-count charge bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms and improper importation of goods, among others. He was accused of engaging in subversive activities that include inciting violence through television, radio and online broadcasts against Nigeria and Nigerian State and institutions. He was also accused of instigating violence, especially in the South-East, that resulted in the loss of lives and property of civilians, military, para military, police forces and destruction of civil institutions and symbols of authorities.

Kanu reacts

Reacting to the call for his release, Kanu declared that he won’t beg the Federal Government for his release from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS). Kanu, who spoke through a letter released by his lead counsel, Mike Ozekhome, titled “Update on our routine visit to our indefatigable client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, at the Headquarters of the State Security Services, Abuja, where he is still being illegally and unconstitutionally detained in solitary confinement,” said he has been effectively and validly discharged by the judgment of the Court of Appeal, delivered on October 13, 2022, which also prohibited his further trial and detention.

He argued that pleading for his release at this time will be disrespectful to the memory of the late Pa Mbazulike Amechi, who despite his advanced age and failing health made numerous trips from the South-East to Abuja to ask the Federal Government to carry out his last wish, which was met with the greatest contempt and was not carried out. According to Kanu’s counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the letter was the main topic of conversation during the meeting between the IPOB leader and his attorneys and family. Ejiofor said: “Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu used the opportunity offered by the visit to extend his heartfelt gratitude to all people of good conscience and groups calling for his release. “He, however, observed that many people may not have understood the peculiarity of his case, but proceeded to urge us to clarify that he has been effectively and validly discharged by the judgment of the Court of Appeal, delivered October 13 2022, which said the judgment also prohibited his further trial and detention.

Therefore, there is no charge pending against Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu before any court as of today. “Furthermore, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unequivocally stated that begging the Federal Government to release him at this point is an insult to the memory of late Pa Mbazulike Amaechi, who despite his age and ill health, repeatedly travelled from the South-East to Abuja, begging the Federal Government of Nigeria, to honour his dying wish, which request was treated with greatest disdain by the federal government, and was also not honoured. “Thus, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is of the firm view that he does not need to beg the FGN to release him. The Court of Appeal has already made a pronouncement in that regard and that pronouncement has remained sacrosanct to date.

“Therefore, the call every person of goodwill should make in the circumstance of his continued illegal detention is for the Supreme Court to set down a date for the expeditious hearing of the appeal filed by the Federal Government, as provided for in the Criminal Appeals Practice Directions of the Supreme Court.” IPOB faults FG Following in the footsteps of its leader, IPOB also accused the Federal Government of abandoning its case against its leader, “hiding under a series of adjournments.” The group, while mocking the Federal Government for allegedly abandoning the appeal it instituted against the Court of Appeal judgment discharging and acquitting Kanu, told them to meet the pro-Biafra group in court instead of tactically abandoning its case hiding under adjournments. A statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful alleged that the federal government is afraid of pursuing its appeal against its leader and has abandoned the case.

The statement read in part: “The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, ably led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is disappointed that the Federal Government of Nigeria is hiding under endless adjournments to abandon its appeal pending in the Supreme Court against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. “We are equally disappointed with the role of the Supreme Court in the illegal detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody in Abuja. It is obvious that the Federal Government has abandoned their appeal against our supreme leader, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu at the Supreme Court because they have no case against an honest man who is devoted to the emancipation of the oppressed and down-trodden in our society.

“The detention of Mazi Kanu is the biggest court case in the history of Nigeria. It is the duty of the government to insist on diligent prosecution of the case rather than running away from their court. “It is laughable that the person being prosecuted by the federal government is the one asking them to come to court. Is this not bizarre? What is it that the Federal Government is afraid of in pursuing a case they brought at the Supreme Court against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu? “We would like to know, since the federal government and the Judiciary are reluctant to hear this matter, if there is any higher authority available to our leader to approach since it is not likely that the Supreme Court of Nigeria will ever hear this matter. “It has come to our knowledge that a lot of public discourse surrounding the legal issues at the heart of this case is fueled by ignorance in some quarters and blatant mischief-making in others. “It has therefore become incumbent upon the noble family of IPoB to put the record straight. All the faceless groups formed and sponsored by DSS for misinformation should be guided appropriately to enable them to appreciate the fact at play in this case before embarking on their usual frivolities and misinformation. “We make bold to say that the Supreme Court of Nigeria appears to be encouraging the illegal detention of our leader without any charge by failing to fix a date to hear a matter they had already sat twice over. This is unheard of by any Supreme Court’s own rules. “If that is the case, the Federal Government should be magnanimous enough to accept defeat. We can assure the Federal Government that we shall accept with all humility this inescapable reality”, the outlawed group submitted. With the latest intervention and plea by the ad hoc committee of the lower chamber, analysts are asking whether the House will adopt the position and escalate the call when it reconvenes from its annual recess later this month. Will the Senate concur with this call and will President Bola Tinubu be disposed to settling this prolonged matter out of court? Many believe the presidency and National Assembly have what it takes to amicably resolve the impasse.