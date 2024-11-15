Reps Bemoan Exodus Of Doctors, Nurses

Share

The House of Representatives Committee on Health Institutions yesterday bemoaned the exodus of doctors, nurses and healthcare workers to other countries for better opportunities.

Chairman Amos Magaji said at a public hearing on 16 bills aimed at establishing Federal Medical Centres and Colleges of Health Sciences in some states organised by the committee the exodus poses a significant threat to the healthcare system.

According to him, the hearing is aimed at providing guidance on implementing the Federal Government’s commitment to improving the healthcare sector through the wide distribution of healthcare institutions.

He said because of the growing population, there was a need for reference hospitals closer to the people, particularly in rural and suburban areas.

According to him, tertiary health institutions are designed to provide tertiary healthcare services to complement primary and secondary care in the national healthcare system.

Magaji said to develop and expand the country’s training institutions and ensure an equitable distribution of health manpower, the government must balance the inequality in the distribution of tertiary institutions.

The chairman said the mass exodus of health professionals to other countries presents a significant challenge for the local healthcare sector.

He said: “Recently, there has been an enormous migration of doctors, nurses and other health workers in search of greener pastures in other countries, leaving Nigeria’s health sector severely understaffed.

“The need to reposition the healthcare sector to meet numerous emerging challenges is crucial to its improvement. “To succeed in this era, a system that is well invested in human resources and medical intelligence as the backbone of the health sector is required. “The administrative appointment of capable persons

