Reps Begin Probe of Telcos Over Illegal NIN-SIM Linkage

The House of Representatives yesterday mandated the Joint Committee on Communications and Interior to investigate unsolicited and illegal linkage of National Identification Number (NIN) by telecom service providers.

This followed the adoption of a motion jointly sponsored by Patrick Umoh (APC, Akwa Ibom) and Julius Ihonvbere (APC, Edo). The House also asked the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to investigate the reports and take action against any telecoms service provider found to be culpable.

It also asked the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to confirm whether the linking of NIN numbers by telecoms service providers was authorised and in compliance with relevant laws and regulations.

Umoh expressed concern over the recent reports of telecom service providers linking the NIN to subscribers’ lines without their consent, exposing them to criminal activities and subjecting legitimate NIN holders to grave risk.

He said: “Recognises that the action is a clear violation of the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023 and the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) 2019, which guarantee the right to privacy and protection of personal data of every Nigerian. “Aware that the NIN was established to streamline the verification and identification of persons and enhance security in Nigeria.

“Also aware that the potential risks and consequences of this unauthorized data linking include identity theft, financial fraud, and other forms of cybercrime that have become rife in Nigeria lately.

“Further aware that innocent citizens have been wrongly implicated in crimes, suffer reputational damage, harassment and legal challenges for crimes they know nothing about.”

The motion was unanimously endorsed and the probe committee was given four weeks to conclude its assignment. Court adjourns Dangote refinery import licence suit to March 18.

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday adjourned till March 18 for a ruling in the suit filed by Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE against the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), and five others over the issuance of petroleum import licences. Justice Inyang Ekwo adjourned the matter to deliver a ruling on the preliminary objection filed by NNPC Ltd, challenging the competence of the suit.

Dangote Refinery, through its counsel, Ogwu Onoja (SAN), is asking the court to nullify import licences issued by the NMDPRA to NNPCL and five other companies—AYM Shafa Limited, A.A. Rano Limited, T. Time Petroleum Limited, 2015 Petroleum Limited, and Matrix Petroleum Services Limited.

The originating summons is marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1324/2024. The refinery contends that NMDPRA violated Sections 317(8) and (9) of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) by issuing import licences without a proven shortfall in local petroleum production.

In response, AYM Shafa, A.A. Rano, and Matrix Petroleum filed counter-affidavits, urging the court to dismiss the suit. They argued that Dangote Refinery’s production capacity does not meet Nigeria’s daily petroleum product needs and that granting its request would create a monopoly, contrary to the PIA and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act.

The NNPC Ltd, represented by Abimbola Ademola (SAN), filed a preliminary objection, arguing that the entity sued does not exist, as the proper legal name is “Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited,” registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission. The counsel urged the court to strike out the suit or, alternatively, remove NNPC Ltd as a defendant.

