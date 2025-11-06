Reps Begin Probe Of Security Intervention Funds

The House of Representatives has begun an investigation into all security intervention funds disbursed by the Federal Government from 2020 to date.

Chairman of the Ad Hoc Committee on the Expenditure of All Intervention Funds on Security, Hon. Zakaria Nyampa, announced this on Thursday at the committee’s inauguration in Abuja.

Nyampa said the probe was necessitated by the widening gap between huge budgetary allocations to the security sector and the persistent wave of insecurity across the country.

“This is not a witch-hunt,” he said. “Our duty is to ensure that every naira released for security serves its purpose — to safeguard lives and property.”

He explained that the investigation would cover all intervention heads, special allocations, and procurement processes undertaken by security and defence agencies, while also assessing the impact of the spending on security outcomes nationwide.

“We are determined to follow the money with diligence, objectivity, and patriotism,” Nyampa added.

To ensure transparency and credibility, the committee pledged to collaborate with the Ministry of Finance, Budget Office, Office of the National Security Adviser, security agencies, as well as anti-graft and civil society organisations including the EFCC, ICPC, BudgIT, CISLAC, and SERAP.

“Transparency is the backbone of good governance,” the chairman stressed, warning that the mismanagement of security funds has dire consequences.

“When money meant to secure our nation is diverted, the cost is not just in naira and kobo — it’s in human lives. We owe it to Nigerians to get this right.”

He assured that the committee’s report would help strengthen security governance and restore public confidence.

Earlier, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, represented by the Deputy Chief Whip, Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka, reaffirmed the commitment of the House to accountability and fiscal discipline in the management of security interventions.

He described the committee’s creation as a reflection of the House’s “unwavering commitment to transparency in matters of national security” and urged members to carry out their assignment with integrity, fairness, and effectiveness.