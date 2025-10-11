Reps Begin Probe of Oil Spill Cleanup funds in Niger Delta

The House of Representatives Adhoc Committee on the Mismanagement of Oil Spill Cleanup Funds in the Niger Delta, has said the region can no longer endure another decade of unfulfilled promises.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Okpolupm Etteh stated this on Friday at the inauguration of the investigative panel. According to him, “Niger Delta cannot endure another decade of unfulfilled promises.

It is high time we transformed words into action”. He lamented that “Niger Delta has faced years of environmental degradation and untold damage due to oil exploration and frequent spills. We, therefore, seek the cooperation of all stakeholder, government agencies, communities, civil society, and the media, to help us effectively achieve our mandate.

“This House has also received reports that Funds allocated for clean-up efforts have not produced the anticipated outcomes, leaving communities still affected, livelihoods in jeopardy, and public trust diminished,” he stated.

Etteh said that the establishment of the committee underscored their shared commitment to ensuring accountability, transparency, and environmental justice for the people of the Niger Delta.

He assured that they will be firm and thorough in their discharging their responsibilities. “Our committee has been assigned the critical task of uncovering the truth, evaluating the effectiveness of interventions,