Reps Begin Probe Of Oil Spill Clean-Up Funds In N’Delta

…Say Region Can’t Endure Another Decade of Failed Promises

The House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee on the mismanagement of the oil spill clean-up funds in the Niger Delta has said the region can no longer endure another decade of unfulfilled promises.

The Chairman of the House Ad hoc Committee, Hon. Okpolupm Etteh, stated this Friday at the inauguration of the investigative panel.

According to him, “The Niger Delta cannot endure another decade of unfulfilled promises. It is high time we transformed words into action”.

He lamented that “The Niger Delta has faced years of environmental degradation and untold damage due to oil exploration and frequent spills. We, therefore, seek the cooperation of all stakeholders, government agencies, communities, civil society, and the media, to help us effectively achieve our mandate.

“This House has also received reports that Funds allocated for clean-up efforts have not produced the anticipated outcomes, leaving communities still affected, livelihoods in jeopardy, and public trust diminished”, he stated.

Etteh said the establishment of the committee underscored their shared commitment to ensuring accountability, transparency, and environmental justice for the people of the Niger Delta.

He assured that they will be firm and thorough in discharging their responsibilities. “Our committee has been assigned the critical task of uncovering the truth, evaluating the effectiveness of interventions, and proposing reforms for sustainable solutions.

“Our objectives are clear: We will investigate the utilisation of funds designated for environmental remediation, review the actual execution of clean-up projects, identify deficiencies in the institutional framework, and engage with all relevant stakeholders, including host communities, experts, and civil society.

“Most importantly, we will recommend specific actions to enhance performance and rebuild public trust. We will operate transparently, seek broad consultations, and conduct field visits to witness the situation firsthand.

“Agencies will be held accountable, community perspectives will be valued, and our conclusions will be based on factual evidence rather than emotions”, he assured.

Earlier, while inaugurating the committee, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas had no doubt in the committee to carry out an excellent job and deliver on its mandate.

Represented by the Chief Whip, Hon. Usman Bello Kumo, the speaker said it was important to unravel the alleged rot in the management of the funds appropriated and released for the clean-up of oil spills in the Niger Delta.

He said, “I have no doubt in my mind that with the calibre of honourable members in this committee, they will deliver on the mandate given to them. I am very confident and certain, and convinced that each and every one of you has the capacity to deliver”.

The speaker urged the committee to discharge its responsibility with utmost sense of responsibility and commitment, assuring them of the leadership’s support.