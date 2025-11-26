Reps Begin Probe Of Non-Payment Of Scholarship Allowances

The House of Representatives Committee on Students Loans, Scholarships and Higher Education Financing, headed by Hon. Ifeoluwa Ehindero, on Wednesday began an investigation into allegations of non-payment of scholarship stipends to students studying at home and abroad.

While making presentations before the committee, parents of the affected students under the aegis of ‘Forum Of Parents And Guardians Of FGN Bilateral Education Agreement Scholarship Recipients, Abuja, Nigeria’ alleged that the terms of the scholarship have been breached.

The Forum Chairman, Prince Ponfa A. Wuyep, who made the presentation, stated that “The scholarship programme had progressed steadily in the various countries, while many Nigerian ex-scholars have significantly benefited and are making their contributions to the growth and development of our nation.

“It is noteworthy that while the host countries have tried to keep to the agreement under the BEA, Nigeria has not measured up to the regular payment of stipends to the scholars.

“However, in the last three (3) years or thereabout, things have taken a new turn, not for the good of the scholars. It is essential at this stage to refer this honourable committee to the contractual agreement in the award letter to the benefitting scholars”.

According to the parents, as of the year 2018, the letter of award entitled the beneficiary to supplements on allowance of $500 per month and $600 per annum for feeding, local transportation and books/equipment; an annual $250 warm clothing allowance and $200 Health Insurance.

It also provides for a $60,000 take-off grant before departure; a one-way ticket to the country of study and a return ticket at the end of the office the course to be collected from the Nigerian Mission.

They further informed that, “In the same vein, another scholar’s letter dated September 2022 was equally detailed as below. The award entitles you to: supplementation allowances of $500 per month and $6000 per annum to augment feeding, local transportation and equipment/book; warm clothing allowance of $250 per annum, Health Insurance of $200 per annum; Take-Off grant of $60,000 before departure; a one-way ticket to the country of study and return ticket in form of passages at the end of the course to be collected from the Nigerian Mission abroad”.

The parents and guardians further noted that, in the last three years, the scholarship programme had experienced challenges largely due to Naira-Dollar fluctuations, resulting in the shortfall of payments to scholars from 2023-2024.

They added, ” The scholars have not received any stipend payment for the entire fiscal year 2025 to date. This delay in payment has severely compromised the scholars’ ability to meet basic living costs, jeopardising their health, safety, and academic performance.

“Furthermore, in addition to the current year’s non-payment, the scholars are still owed shortfalls from stipend payments made during the 2023-2024 calendar year. These cumulative arrears represent a substantial debt owed to the students and have caused prolonged financial distress”.

Declaring the investigative hearing open, the Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, represented by Rep. David Agada, lamented the alleged delay in the payment of students, saying that it could cause setbacks for the students.

He said, “Any delay in payment affects the education and motivation of the students negatively”.

Speaker Abbas stressed that the 10th Assembly is ready to enhance administrative efficiency in the payment of scholarship stipends to students, adding that the findings would guide future operations of the scholarship scheme.

In his address, Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Ifeoluwa Ehindero, said that the allegations, if confirmed, represent bureaucratic failures and betrayal of national trust.

He described the situation as a direct threat to the academic, psychological, and physical well-being of Nigeria’s young citizens abroad.

“A nation that sends students abroad to study should be committed to funding them, guiding them and protecting their dignity as a way of investing in their future”.

The chairman frowned at the reports on the situation of stranded Nigerian scholars abroad, saying that, as part of its mandate, the committee will ascertain the causes of the delays and administrative failures.

He stressed that it will also examine the status of funds released for scholarship purposes, determine whether due process, fairness and accountability are observed.