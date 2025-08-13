Reps Begin Probe Of N1.06trn NG-CARES Social Intervention

…Says Nigerians Not Feeling Impact of Palliatives

The House of Representatives Committee on NG-CARES, on Wednesday, begun investigation into the implementation of the $696 million (N1.06trillion) Nigeria Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) social intervention programme of the Federal Government.

The Chairman of the committee, Hon. Abubakar Kusada, who disclosed this at a briefing in Abuja on Wednesday said the investigation became imminent since the masses were not feeling impact of the social nets despite the Federal Government fulfilling its funding obligation and providing the guidelines, and the operational arrangements for the effective implementation of NG-CARES.

He said “A total of $696 million or N1.06 trillion has been released as social intervention, safety nets and palliatives, to Nigerians in the 36 States and the FCT, through the various Delivery Platforms.

“It is therefore most surprising that the effect of these palliatives is not being felt by the target vulnerable groups in Nigeria after government has committed so much resources to this purpose through the States.

“There is still a loud cry of government neglect of the plight of Nigerians enduring the brunt of economic reforms.

“As at now the backlash on this matter is such that the people have reserved a day of reckoning for the government at the coming elections.

“The House Committee on NG-CARES in exercise of its powers under Section 88 and 89 of the Constitution has resolved to commence immediate and full investigation of the NG-CARES programme so as to unravel the disconnect and ascertain the propriety of expenditure of the huge sums provided by government for the administration of social welfare”

According to the chairman, “The envisaged investigation should provide answers to the following nagging questions that create the disconnect between cause and effect: Were the funds embezzled? Were the funds misappropriated or diverted to serve other purposes in the state?

“Did the utilisation of the funds create enough value for money (VFM). In other words, was there an undue inflation of contracts?

“Can the integrity and fairness of the procurement process stand scrutiny? In other words, did the contract procurement follow due process?

“Did the inbuilt safeguards, IVAs and TPMs, operate effectively or did they become compromised and fail? Was the distribution of notional amounts fairly done? Why did some states mange to get more than the attributable notional amounts?

“Why did the operational mechanism fail in a number of states? How can the operational mechanisms and delivery platforms DPs be strengthened across the states?

“Should training workshops be organised for NG-CARES operatives at the states to strengthen the operational mechanisms and effectiveness of the delivery platforms?”

Lamenting, Kusada said “Several states have claimed ₦billions for social transfer. These beneficiaries are Nigerians that can be reached. If fake names have been used to claim social transfer, we will say so.

“States have collected ₦billions for Agric Inputs and services for Labour Intensive Agric Infrastructure for procurement of Agric Assets and for development and upgrading of wet markets and storage facilities.

“If we verify these claims we will also disclose the impact they have had on food supply, food prices and the plight of ordinary Nigerians.

“If we are unable to verify the claims, we will name and shame the affected states, and insist that the right thing be done.

“Similarly, we will verify the grants and other support purportedly given to MSEs for recovery and economic stimulus. Billions of Naira has been collected by states for these interventions to small businesses which should have facilitated their resilience and survival, contributing substantially to economic well being and prosperity of ordinary Nigerians.

“If the funds have been properly applied to provide social safety nets for vulnerable Nigerians then Nigerians in search of safety net and Palliatives can be told where to look to find them.

“If the funds have been diverted the affected states should restore the funds and utilise them properly.

“If there has been a gross mismanagement of funds the people will know that the funds for Palliatives have been misused, and who to hold responsible.

“If the procurement process has been abused then the BPP and anti graft agencies have their work cut out for them”.