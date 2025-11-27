Reps Begin Probe Of $460m Abuja CCTV Project

The House of Representatives on Thursday inaugurated an ad-hoc committee to investigate the rising insecurity in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) despite the installation of a $460 million CCTV system funded through a Chinese loan.

While inaugurating the committee, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas described the growing wave of kidnappings, armed robbery, and killings in the FCT as “unacceptable and intolerable.”

He lamented that Abuja, once seen as one of West Africa’s most peaceful capitals, is now grappling with frequent violent crimes.

Abbas questioned why the multimillion-dollar CCTV project, designed to enhance surveillance and security operations, has failed to curb the worsening security situation.

He said Nigerians deserve answers on whether the massive investment was properly deployed, abandoned, or crippled by mismanagement.

He stated that the committee’s mandate includes a forensic investigation into the project’s status, operational capacity, level of integration with security agencies, and reasons for its failure to deliver results.

Represented by Julius Pondi, Abbas added that the committee is expected to identify acts of negligence or sabotage and recommend steps for activating or overhauling the system.

The Speaker urged the Ministers of FCT, Finance, and Interior, alongside the Inspector General of Police, council chairmen, and security agency heads, to cooperate fully.

He also appealed to traditional rulers to strengthen intelligence sharing with security operatives. Abbas stressed that the House “will not stand idly by” while Abuja residents live in fear, noting that every legislative tool will be deployed to ensure accountability and improved security.

Earlier, Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Ojogo Donald, said the worsening security challenges in Abuja had turned the city into a “theatre of fear,” adding that the task before the committee was a national responsibility owed to grieving families and anxious residents.

Ojogo described the failed CCTV project as a “scandal of monumental proportions,” noting that despite the huge investment, the system has not provided the expected security shield for the FCT. He outlined the committee’s work, which includes auditing the $460 million expenditure, evaluating the project’s technical integrity, establishing its functionality, and uncovering the causes of persistent security breaches.

He said what elevates the crisis from tragedy to scandal is the glaring paradox that such severe insecurity persists despite the massive investment, secured through a Chinese loanmeant to create an impregnable security shield for the capital.

He explained that the project was expected to serve as a digital sentinel, deterring crime, empowering security forces, and helping ensure that offenders face justice.

Ojogo said the committee will conduct a forensic audit of the project, trace the flow of funds, scrutinize contracts, and assess the project’s technical state from conception to its present condition.

The committee will also determine the actual operational status of the CCTV system, its coverage and effectiveness, and reveal the causes of its failure.

It will investigate the connection between the failed project and rising insecurity in the FCT, identify individuals, agencies, and contractors responsible, and establish a clear chain of accountability.

He added that the committee will provide actionable recommendations to salvage the project, secure value for Nigerians, and propose measures to restore security and public confidence.