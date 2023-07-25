Reps Bar DISCOs From Estimated Billing, Extortion Of Customers

The House of Representatives on Tuesday urged the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to compel the Distribution Companies (DISCOs) to discontinue the extortive practice of estimated or arbitrary billing, and with immediate effect, put in place an effective metering plan, which assures consumers of fair billing.

It also asked NERC to invoke relevant provisions of the law and other extant agreements to penalize DisCos for exploiting and abusing the rights of consumers and evolve a methodology along with the Distribution Companies to compensate Communities, individuals, and other private and public entities for their investments in the distribution network.

The decision followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Afuape Afolabi Moruf at the plenary.

In adopting the motion, the House also advised NERC to reprimand the DISCOs for “The abysmal provisioning of services to Nigerian electricity consumers”.

Leading debate on the motion he submitted that the Electricity Act, of 2023, prescribes a comprehensive and institutional framework to guide the operation of a privatized, contract, and rule-based electricity market, within the ambit of which every participant in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) must operate.

The lawmaker noted that the Nigerian Electricity Regulation Commission, as the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) regulator, has among other obligations to ensure an adequate supply of electricity to consumers, ensure that prices charged are fair to consumers, though sufficient to allow the finances of Disco’s activities, as well as enable them to make a reasonable profit for efficient operation.

“Aware that eleven (11) Electricity Distribution Companies (Discos) are entities established by the Electric Power Sector Reform Act, 2005, to supply electricity to power consumers with obligations to the respective “Operational Areas.

“Also aware that the Distribution Companies have the statutory duties to provide for power transmission facilities and other ancillary services to ensure reliability and support the transmission of electricity from generation sites to consumers.

“Concerned that the Distribution Companies raked in a whooping N247.33 billion in the first quarter of 2023 as against N232.32 billion generated in fourth quarter of 2022, representing a rise by 20.81% compared to N204.74 billion generated first Quarter of 2022 (year-on-year consideration), Whereas, electricity supply declined from 5,956 (Gwh) in first Quarter of 2022 to 5,852 (Gwh) first Quarter of 2023 (year-on-year consideration), despite the increase in earnings.

“Concerned that the Distribution Companies have demonstrated unfaithfulness toward the social contract with Nigerians, as enshrined and enhanced by the transitional effect of the Electric Power Reform Act, 2005 to the Electricity Act, 2023, having been inefficient in their services, with condemnable attitudes towards expected investments, abdicating their statutory responsibilities for communities, private and other public entities, despite their humongous earnings, as extracted from the Q1 2023 report of the National Bureau of Statistics on a performance review of the 11 Distribution Companies;

“Worried that complaints from Nigerians who paid DisCos for electric distribution facilities such as Meters, Cables, and Transformers to be installed without conferring ownership to the consumers who can be disconnected without prior notice.

“Also worried that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has watched helplessly while communities, individuals, and corporate organizations assume the responsibilities of providing electricity transmission facilities (meters, cables, and transformers) where they are either not available or repaired, where the same are faulty.

Whereas, the Commission can act within the ambit of its own created Service Charter that outlines consumer rights, obligations, expected service levels, and redresses applicable to them.

“Further worried that while Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) watches the DisCos abdicate their responsibilities to communities, individuals, corporate bodies, and public institutions, no compensation mechanism has been evolved to ensure either an outright refund of these third-party investments in the distribution network or a possible conversion of same to electricity credits for the use of these “investors”.

The motion was unanimously adopted.