Reps Back Tinubu On Subsidy Removal

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved the decision of President Bola Ahmed Tonubu to remove the petroleum subsidy in Nigeria.

The house saluted his courage and boldness to serve Nigeria with honesty and integrity.

The lawmakers equally congratulated Tinubu for his readiness for the national task ahead and service to humanity.

It also appealed to Nigerians to remain patient, resilient and prayerful so that the president can deliver on his promises.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Jimoh Abdukraheem Olajide (APC, Lagos) at the plenary.

Presenting the motion, Olajide noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29th 2023 made a public pronouncement on fuel subsidy removal.

“Further notes that the President, Tinubu is a concerned senior citizen whose agenda is to favour the downtrodden for the purpose of humanity.

“Aware that there is no provision for fuel subsidy in the 2023 Appropriation Act.

“Further aware that the current 9th Assembly and the past Administration had given it a legal backing.

“Convinced that further legislative actions in supporting Mr President in delivering dividends of democracy will go a long way in enhancing development because he asked for it, he campaigned for it!! And he is ready for the task ahead.

“Convinced that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the tutor-general of Nigerian politics is concerned about the masses and has the meaningful objective to utilise Nigeria funds appropriately with budgetary reforms agenda on education, health, infrastructure, agriculture, food, security and above all security of lives and property as embedded in the constitution”

The motion was unanimously adopted.