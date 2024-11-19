New Telegraph

November 19, 2024
Reps Back Marine Corps Establishment Bill

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Navy, Yusuf Gagdi, has said it’s time the country sets up a marine corps to cater for the vast maritime resources and growing insecurity.

This is even as the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Maritime and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and a coalition of civil society organisations rejected the bill. Gagdi disclosed this yesterday at a public hearing organised by the Committee on the Nigerian Marine Corps Bill in Abuja.

He said: “Establishing the Nigerian Marine Corps is not merely a legislative effort but a strategic initiative to enhance our maritime prowess, protect our waters, and foster a secure environment for trade and economic growth.

“Given Nigeria’s vast maritime resources and the increasing threats to maritime security, this bill represents a proactive step towards safeguarding our national interests and ensuring the safety of our coastal and marine environments.”

He said establishing the Nigerian Marine Corps is a strategic initiative to enhance the country’s maritime prowess, protect our waters, and foster a secure environment for trade and economic growth.

