Reps Back Establishment Of Green And Climate Bank In Nigeria

The House of Representatives has thrown its weight behind the proposed establishment of the Green and Climate Bank of Nigeria. Chairman of the House Committee on Renewable Energy, Afam Ogene, disclosed this at a joint briefing with the Quantum Partners and promoters of the bank in Abuja yesterday.

He said: “The proposal to establish a Green and Climate Finance Bank is both timely and strategic. “The bank is designed to serve as an important financial institution that mobilises private capital, uses innovative risksharing tools, and provides long term financing tailored specifically to renewable energy and other climate aligned sectors.

“It will support MSMEs, women-led businesses, green innovators, and infrastructure developers who are building the foundation of a sustainable economy. “This initiative comes at a critical time in our nation’s history, essentially coming at the heels of the Federal government’s policy of Renewable Energy as a viable option to boost energy security in the nation.

“The proposed Green and Climate Finance Bank represents such innovation. “Essentially, this is not a government owned bank. It is a private sector initiative with a strong governance framework aligned to global environmental, social, and transparency standards.

“It aims to attract both domestic and international investors while ensuring measurable climate and development impact.”

Speaking at the briefing, founders of Quantum Partners and the promoters of the Green Climate Bank, Dr. Oluwafemi Adedipe, said the bank was designed to mobilise capital for Nigeria’s transition to a low carbon, green economy.

Adedipe noted that: “According to objective estimates, Nigeria’s climate investment opportunity could reach approximately $104 billion by 2030. “However, opportunity alone does not translate into progress. The capital that will operationalise the opportunity must be mobilised.

Risks must be structured and projects must be financed.” Also speaking, cofounder of Quantum Partners and promoters of the bank, Dr. Samuel NdubuisiBrown revealed that their immediate next step is to raise $100 million in founding capital.