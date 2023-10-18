Reps assure Tinubu of speedy budget passage, compliance with financial act

The House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation has assured President Bola Tinubu of accelerated passage of the 2024 Appropriation Bill when presented before it.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Abubakar Bichi, who gave the assurance at the inaugural meeting of the committee yesterday, said the lower chamber will ensure the sustenance of the long established precedent of ensuring compliance with the Financial Year Act through budget passage on or before December 31 of each financial year.

The lawmakers also vowed to exercise their oversight jurisdiction over relevant government agencies in its monitoring of the budget implementation.

According to Bichi, this development will no doubt make the budget implementation from January to December operational and achievable.

He vowed that the committee will monitor implementation by all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) adding that the committee work is not just about budget appropriation.

The lawmaker noted that the appropriations committee stands as one of the most prominent committees that champion the course of law making through appropriations of funds. Bichi observed that the panel will facilitate strategic meetings with chairmen of the committees on finance, national planning and aids, loans and debt management.

He said the move was to gather data that will facilitate effective function of the committee of ensuring inclusive budget preparation, appreciable implementation and effective oversight. The chairman said: “It is significant to note that the appropriations committee stands as one of the most prominent committees that champion the course of law making through appropriations of funds to run the affairs of government by ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of the federal government. This makes the committee enjoy a wider jurisdiction in comparison with other standing committees.

“More significantly, the committee is empowered by Order 20, Rule 15 of the House of Representatives Standing Orders, 10th Edition, 2020 as Amended to coordinate, monitor, and supervise the implementation of all Appropriation Acts after passage by the National Assembly. “This power will be effectively utilised to exercise oversight jurisdiction over relevant agencies such as the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Federal Ministry of Finance, Office of the Accountant General of the Federation and National Economic Intelligence Agency among others to monitor the budget implementation.