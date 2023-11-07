Reps Assure Police Of Adequate Funding

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Police Affairs, Hon. Makki Yalleman (APC-Jigawa State) has assured that under his leadership, adequate funding and welfare of police personnel will be a key priority.

He gave the assurance at the inaugural meeting of the committee on Tuesday at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

He also charged members of the committee to work hard to address insecurity in the country beyond the expectations of Nigerians.

“We are to ensure adequate funding for agencies under our jurisdiction, provide useful legislation, carry out performance audits and other allied oversight functions geared towards efficient service delivery and repositioning the nation’s internal security architecture.

“Let me remind you that the leadership of the committee will dwell more on your wealth of experience, expertise, hard work, and dedication in order to discharge its functions.

“Stewardship of our national security portfolio is an immense responsibility that requires diligence, vision, and sacrifice,” he said.

Yalleman noted that the members have been empowered by constituents and entrusted by the speaker with the responsibility of overseeing key issues relating to policing and law enforcement.

He said that the responsibility had come at a time when there are a lot of security challenges facing many parts of the country which require urgent attention and solutions.

According to him, citizens are increasingly looking up to their representatives and leaders for answers on strengthening law and order, protecting lives and property, and building confidence in our security institutions.

The chairman expressed confidence that the committee can achieve meaningful progress through open-minded discussion and collaborative efforts.

He said that for the committee to stand the test of time, transparency, accountability, diligence, patience, and perseverance are fundamental.

The lawmaker said that in the coming months and years, the work of the committee will touch on many sensitive matters saying they can deliver significant results for the betterment of Nigerians.

The chairman pledged to provide fair and impartial proceedings where all views will be heard with equal consideration.

He urged the members to focus on shared goals rather than narrow interests to uphold the highest standards of conduct and place the needs of citizens above personal interest.