Reps Assure Of Improved Funding For Healthcare Institutions

The House of Representatives Committee on Speciality Healthcare has assured that it would ensure that adequate funds are appropriated to healthcare institutions in the 2026 budget.

The Chairman of the committee, Hon. Alex Egbona, gave the assurance at the 2026 budget defence at the National Assembly on Saturday.

“Let me assure you that this Committee is committed as usual to ensuring that specialised healthcare institutions receive fair, realistic, and adequate budgetary allocations.

“We will continue to engage the relevant authorities and the Committee on Appropriations to advocate for improved funding, guided by transparency, accountability, and national health priorities”, he promised.

Egbona urged all institutions to make concise, factual, and evidence-based presentations to enable the Committee to carry out its responsibilities effectively.

According to him, “It is evident that many of these specialised hospitals and institutions continue to operate under severe funding constraints.

“Annual budgetary provisions are often low and, in many cases, inadequate to address infrastructure deficits, manpower needs, equipment gaps, and expanding service demands. This reality directly affects service delivery and patient outcomes”.

He said the purpose of the budget defence was for institutions to defend their 2026 budget proposals; and second, to account for the implementation of the 2025 Appropriations Act, highlighting achievements, challenges, and gaps.

Giving highlights of the committee’s jurisdiction, the chairman noted that it is mandated to provide oversight over all specialised hospitals and health institutions in Nigeria.

“These include Orthopaedic Hospitals, Psychiatric Hospitals, Obstetric Fistula Centres, Eye and Ear Hospitals, Oral and Dental Health Institutions, Complementary and Alternative Medicine, Blood Transfusion Services and Laboratory Science Technology”.

He explained that these institutions occupy a critical position in Nigeria’s healthcare system. “They provide specialised and referral services, manage complex medical conditions, and serve some of the most vulnerable segments of our population”, he stated.